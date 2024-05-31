Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $260.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $290.00. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.97.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $11.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,981,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,448. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $128.12 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 35,329 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 70.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.