Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 63.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.40. 5,260,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day moving average of $204.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $128.12 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,877,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 895.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

