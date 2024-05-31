Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Sells £656,250 in Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Free Report) insider David Stirling sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £656,250 ($838,122.61).

David Stirling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, David Stirling acquired 44 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($191.06).

Zotefoams Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 564 ($7.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 419.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 372. Zotefoams plc has a one year low of GBX 258.55 ($3.30) and a one year high of GBX 595.20 ($7.60). The firm has a market cap of £274.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,968.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zotefoams Increases Dividend

Zotefoams Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,684.21%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote, AZOTE Adapt brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand; and Ecozote foam for plastic products that offers circularity and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-derived raw materials.

