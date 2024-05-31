ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.35

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.35 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 1663795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

ZIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

