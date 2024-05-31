Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance
Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.
Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
Read More
