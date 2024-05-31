Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $19.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

