Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ZAPPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,365. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

