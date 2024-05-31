Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the April 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ ZAPPW traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 2,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,365. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.
