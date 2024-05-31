Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Short Interest Update

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the April 30th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Zai Lab Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZLAB stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.76. 603,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,466. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 116.45% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $87.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at $349,982.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,568 shares of company stock worth $421,808. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

