Zacks Research Comments on Duke Energy Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Duke Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $6.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.46.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 172.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 143,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 187.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 456,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 298,117 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 71,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

