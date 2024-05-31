Zacks Research Comments on Air Transport Services Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a report issued on Monday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.65 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.77 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

