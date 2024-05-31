Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.78 EPS.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Analysis on PKG
Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %
Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75.
Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America
In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $16,338,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Packaging Co. of America
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Okta, Inc. Stock Falls To Critical Level: What Happens Next?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Hormel: A Potential Buy Despite Post-Earnings Decline
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Canopy Growth’s Earnings: Profitability Despite Industry Shifts
Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.