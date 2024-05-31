Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 1.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $181.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $191.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.51, for a total transaction of $1,825,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,319.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $880,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 30,145 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $16,338,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.