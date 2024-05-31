Yvette S. Butler Sells 2,165 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stock

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $74.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.22. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 56.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 213.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.