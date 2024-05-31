Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.65.
Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.
NYSE YUMC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99.
Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
