Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $146,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $187,207,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 66.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,598,000 after buying an additional 864,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,297,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.36.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $139.06. 761,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.74. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.