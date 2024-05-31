XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.66

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.39. XPeng shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,880,885 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPEV. Daiwa America upgraded XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

XPeng Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 25.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,826 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in XPeng by 2,254.4% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 284,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 272,086 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in XPeng by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 600,437 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

