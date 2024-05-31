Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 0.8 %

Xenetic Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.56. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.97.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 182.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

