Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.84

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Woolworths Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Woolworths Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

