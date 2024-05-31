Wirtual (WIRTUAL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68.14

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Wirtual has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and approximately $68.14 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirtual token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wirtual has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s launch date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Wirtual is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Buying and Selling Wirtual

