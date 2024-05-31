Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Down 5.6%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $362.48 and last traded at $364.31. 356,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 463,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $385.97.

WING has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $350.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.39.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,183. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 53.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

