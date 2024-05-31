Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the April 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Windtree Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,565. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.62. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($13.31) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Windtree Therapeutics will post -24.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product is istaroxime which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.

