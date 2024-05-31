WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $71,058.36 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00015743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00123527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

