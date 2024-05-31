Wells Fargo & Company Raises Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $138.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.79.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE MAA traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.68. 151,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,244. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 756.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 253,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,582,000 after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

