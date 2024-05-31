Wells Fargo & Company Raises Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.18.

Shares of KEY traded up C$0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,771. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$29.31 and a twelve month high of C$36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The company has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.64.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

