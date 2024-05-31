Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $48,562,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,170,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after buying an additional 826,891 shares during the last quarter. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,619,000 after buying an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 791,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 297,945 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

