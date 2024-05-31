Wells Fargo & Company Increases Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $69.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,369. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 593.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

