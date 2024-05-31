Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1113 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.81. The company had a trading volume of 129,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

