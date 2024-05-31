Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $74,000 in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 44.2% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 109.8% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.18. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

