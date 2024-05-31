WAXE (WAXE) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, WAXE has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for about $65.21 or 0.00095451 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and $6,803.34 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE was first traded on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

