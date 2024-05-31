Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Citigroup reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.16.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,620,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after buying an additional 2,621,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

