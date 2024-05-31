Wanchain Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Wanchain has a market cap of $51.04 million and $3.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00053083 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,015,279 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

