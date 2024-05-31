Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,352,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $254.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.20. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

