Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

Viking Stock Performance

About Viking

Shares of VIK opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

