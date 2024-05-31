Victor Clinton Darel Sells 2,252 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Victor Clinton Darel sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.80, for a total transaction of C$236,012.98.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$104.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$69.83 and a one year high of C$112.99.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C($0.03). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of C$8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.8572356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$113.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a C$97.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.56.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

