Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 8,184 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,563,571 shares in the company, valued at $133,581,339.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $333,234.79.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.30. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 512.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 914.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading

