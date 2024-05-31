Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 7.9% After Insider Selling

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $92.40 and last traded at $94.25. Approximately 6,917,187 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,997,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.28.

Specifically, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 488,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.68, for a total transaction of $45,781,884.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,835,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,747,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock valued at $404,717,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $185,339,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,710 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

