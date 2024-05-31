Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0702

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $14,370.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,492.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.45 or 0.00678104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.03 or 0.00122692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00064334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.38 or 0.00212260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00091156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,494,210 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

