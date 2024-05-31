Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Up 4.5%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.00. 77,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 524,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $977.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $71,046.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

