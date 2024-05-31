Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.79

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.85, with a volume of 760873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRNA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 18.40 and a quick ratio of 18.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 36,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $71,046.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,621,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,138,241.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 3.8% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 354,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 13,136 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $815,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 66.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 49.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,645,000 after buying an additional 822,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $13,855,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

