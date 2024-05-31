Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53-$1.54 EPS.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.89. 1,488,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,032. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.36 and a 52-week high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.81.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

