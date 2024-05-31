Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53-$1.54 EPS.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
Shares of VEEV stock traded down $22.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.89. 1,488,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,032. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.79. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $162.36 and a 52-week high of $236.90.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems
In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
