Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 9.7% of Fischer Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $12,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. RS Crum Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BIV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,190. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

