Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $237,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

