Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.36.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

