Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.90. 651,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

