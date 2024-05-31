US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,318,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 957,921 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.02.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
