US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,318,513 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 957,921 shares.The stock last traded at $50.05 and had previously closed at $50.02.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2183 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 234,096 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

