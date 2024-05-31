Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.71

Shares of Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 2181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

