Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 86.29% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.15.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

