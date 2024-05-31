Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 88.40% from the company’s current price.

RARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

RARE stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,919. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $620,481.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,623,452.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,846 shares of company stock worth $1,201,388. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

