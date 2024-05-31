Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $25.20-26.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.70 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on ULTA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $510.61.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $390.61. 995,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,937. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

