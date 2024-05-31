Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $498.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $505.00 to $498.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $426.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.07. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total transaction of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

