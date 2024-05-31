Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in May

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Ucore Rare Metals Price Performance
Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,990. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.
About Ucore Rare Metals
