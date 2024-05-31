Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 58.4% in May

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the April 30th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,990. Ucore Rare Metals has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

