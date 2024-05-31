uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Stock Price Up 3.5%

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 33,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 30,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

uCloudlink Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 4.43.

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). uCloudlink Group had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $21.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that uCloudlink Group Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. The company provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators, mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

